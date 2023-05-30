Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .250.

Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Fairchild has had an RBI in 10 games this year (22.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 44 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 23 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (47.8%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings