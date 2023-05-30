Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, six walks and five RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .255 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this season (34 of 50), with at least two hits 12 times (24.0%).
- In 50 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.68 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
