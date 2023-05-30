On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, six walks and five RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .255 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this season (34 of 50), with at least two hits 12 times (24.0%).

In 50 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.

He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

