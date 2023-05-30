On Tuesday, Will Benson (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

  • Benson is batting .074 with a walk.
  • Benson has had a hit in a game twice this year, in 11 games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Benson has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.000 AVG .125
.000 OBP .222
.000 SLG .125
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
9/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bello (3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
