Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox will take on Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park in the second of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 42 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cincinnati is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Reds rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 251 (4.6 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Reds rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.465 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver (1-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed three hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Weaver has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs W 9-0 Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox W 9-8 Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home Luke Weaver Julio Teheran

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.