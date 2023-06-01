Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .270 with eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Senzel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- Senzel has gotten a hit in 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (30.0%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (10.0%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 50.0% of his games this year, Senzel has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (83.3%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (55.6%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale (5-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.72 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
