The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is hitting .270 with eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
  • Senzel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316.
  • Senzel has gotten a hit in 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (30.0%).
  • In four games this year, he has homered (10.0%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 50.0% of his games this year, Senzel has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
.241 AVG .294
.305 OBP .351
.352 SLG .500
4 XBH 3
1 HR 2
9 RBI 6
15/4 K/BB 3/3
2 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 18
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (83.3%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (55.6%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sale (5-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.72 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
