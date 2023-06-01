How to Watch the Reds vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will meet Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Reds Player Props
|Red Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 43 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 20th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with 256 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.95) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.460 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Greene (1-4) will take the mound for the Reds, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run or hit in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Greene will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-0
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-8
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Tony Gonsolin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.