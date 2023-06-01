On Thursday, June 1, Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (26-29) visit the Boston Red Sox (28-27) at Fenway Park, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET. The Reds will be going for a series sweep.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +125 moneyline odds. Boston is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +125 odds). A 9.5-run total has been set for the game.

Reds vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.72 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (1-4, 4.18 ERA)

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have a record of 1-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (20% winning percentage).

Boston has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 1-3 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Reds have won in 19, or 45.2%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 11-12 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 7-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

