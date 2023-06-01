Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .744 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on June 1 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer has 58 hits, which is best among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .289 with 24 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • In 67.3% of his games this year (35 of 52), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (32.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Steer has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), with more than one RBI seven times (13.5%).
  • He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.258 AVG .230
.364 OBP .273
.455 SLG .410
6 XBH 7
3 HR 2
7 RBI 6
15/11 K/BB 18/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 27
18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (40.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • The Red Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
