Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on June 1 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.

In 43.5% of his games this season (20 of 46), Fairchild has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Fairchild has an RBI in 11 of 46 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 46 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 25 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings