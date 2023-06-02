Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .245 with eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- In 28 of 50 games this year (56.0%) Fraley has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (8.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has had an RBI in 21 games this season (42.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.0%.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (40.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Burnes (4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.68), 37th in WHIP (1.194), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
