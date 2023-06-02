Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Jonathan India (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.418) and OPS (.781) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 46th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
- India has picked up a hit in 40 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 16 games this year (28.6%), India has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 64.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.68), 37th in WHIP (1.194), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.