Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .552 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Read More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has three doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .259.

Maile has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 21 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (14.3%), homering in 5.2% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (19.0%), Maile has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 21 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .211 AVG .500 .250 OBP .600 .263 SLG .875 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 9 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings