Natasha Howard takes the Dallas Wings (3-1) into a matchup against the Washington Mystics (2-2) after scoring 25 points in a 94-89 victory over the Lynx. It's on Friday, June 2, 2023, tipping at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Mystics vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 84 Wings 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-7.5)

Washington (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 160.9

Mystics vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Washington beat the spread 16 times in 26 games last year.

Of Washington's 26 games last season, 10 went over the total.

Mystics Performance Insights

Offensively, the Mystics were the eighth-ranked team in the league (80.2 points per game) last year. On defense, they were best (75.9 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Washington was fifth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.9 per game) last season. It was fourth in rebounds conceded (33.1 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Mystics were third-best in the WNBA in committing them (12.8 per game) last year. They were seventh in forcing them (13.9 per game).

The Mystics were sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.6 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (33.8%) last season.

Defensively, the Mystics were fifth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.3 last season. They were fourth in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.8%.

Washington took 33.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 26.0% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 66.3% of its shots, with 74.0% of its makes coming from there.

