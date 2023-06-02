Nick Senzel -- hitting .306 with three doubles, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .267 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

In 63.4% of his games this season (26 of 41), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (29.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (9.8%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel has had at least one RBI in 48.8% of his games this year (20 of 41), with more than one RBI five times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (39.0%), including five games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .241 AVG .294 .305 OBP .351 .352 SLG .500 4 XBH 3 1 HR 2 9 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 19 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (78.9%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings