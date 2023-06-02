Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Nick Senzel -- hitting .306 with three doubles, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .267 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- In 63.4% of his games this season (26 of 41), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (29.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (9.8%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Senzel has had at least one RBI in 48.8% of his games this year (20 of 41), with more than one RBI five times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (39.0%), including five games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (78.9%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (52.6%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
