Sportsbooks have set player props for Christian Yelich, Jonathan India and others when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

India Stats

India has put up 59 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.363/.418 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .289/.358/.500 on the year.

Steer takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (4-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Burnes has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.68), 37th in WHIP (1.194), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 vs. Astros May. 22 5.0 7 5 5 5 2 at Cardinals May. 17 6.0 8 3 3 7 1 vs. Royals May. 12 6.0 2 0 0 7 4 at Giants May. 5 6.0 4 5 2 5 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Williamson's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (49 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He has a .253/.347/.397 slash line so far this year.

Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with six walks.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.