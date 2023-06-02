The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 59 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .500, both of which are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Steer is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 67.9% of his games this year (36 of 53), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (32.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in eight games this season (15.1%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has had an RBI in 21 games this year (39.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.2%).

He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 28 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings