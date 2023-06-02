Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 59 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .500, both of which are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Steer is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 67.9% of his games this year (36 of 53), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (32.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in eight games this season (15.1%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has had an RBI in 21 games this year (39.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.2%).
- He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Brewers are sending Burnes (4-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.