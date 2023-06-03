The Cincinnati Reds, including Curt Casali (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali is hitting .179 with two doubles and five walks.
  • Casali has picked up a hit in nine games this year (40.9%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 22 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Casali has driven in a run in three games this year (13.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this year (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
.208 AVG .091
.240 OBP .333
.208 SLG .091
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
7/0 K/BB 4/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 12
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rea (2-3) takes the mound for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
