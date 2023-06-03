Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 1 on June 3, 2023
Player props can be found for Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk, among others, when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has scored 66 points in 67 games (27 goals and 39 assists).
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Stars
|May. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists to total 65 points (0.8 per game).
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|May. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
Jonathan Marchessault Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
Jonathan Marchessault has 28 goals and 29 assists for Vegas.
Marchessault Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|May. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 21
|1
|1
|2
|3
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Tkachuk's 109 points are pivotal for Florida. He has put up 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
Put your picks to the test and bet on Golden Knights vs. Panthers player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a key piece of the offense for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.