On Saturday, Jake Fraley (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has eight doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .245.

Fraley has picked up a hit in 29 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (7.8%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Fraley has had an RBI in 21 games this season (41.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (23.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 27 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (40.7%)

