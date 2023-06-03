Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .516 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .250 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Maile has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.6% of those games.

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

Maile has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 22 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .211 AVG .500 .250 OBP .600 .263 SLG .875 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 9 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings