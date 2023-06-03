After hitting .297 with three doubles, six walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .258.

Senzel has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Senzel has driven in a run in 21 games this year (50.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this year (38.1%), including five multi-run games (11.9%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .241 AVG .294 .305 OBP .351 .352 SLG .500 4 XBH 3 1 HR 2 9 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 19 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (78.9%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

