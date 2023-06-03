Saturday's contest features the San Diego Padres (26-31) and the Chicago Cubs (25-31) facing off at PETCO Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 3.

The Padres will call on Yu Darvish (3-4) versus the Cubs and Drew Smyly (5-2).

Padres vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Padres vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Padres Performance Insights

The Padres have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Padres have a record of 4-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Padres have won 17 out of the 35 games, or 48.6%, in which they've been favored.

San Diego has entered 15 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 7-8 in those contests.

The Padres have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Diego has scored 235 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Cubs have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Cubs have been victorious in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won three of six games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (250 total), Chicago is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 28 @ Yankees L 10-7 Yu Darvish vs Gerrit Cole May 30 @ Marlins W 9-4 Ryan Weathers vs Sandy Alcantara May 31 @ Marlins L 2-1 Blake Snell vs Braxton Garrett June 1 @ Marlins W 10-1 Joe Musgrove vs Jesús Luzardo June 2 Cubs L 2-1 Michael Wacha vs Jameson Taillon June 3 Cubs - Yu Darvish vs Drew Smyly June 4 Cubs - Ryan Weathers vs Marcus Stroman June 5 Cubs - Blake Snell vs Kyle Hendricks June 6 Mariners - Joe Musgrove vs Logan Gilbert June 7 Mariners - Michael Wacha vs George Kirby June 9 @ Rockies - Yu Darvish vs Austin Gomber

Cubs Schedule