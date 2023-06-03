Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (26-31) and Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.

The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (2-3) against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (3-3).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Reds have gone 5-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (six of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Reds have won in 19, or 43.2%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a mark of 17-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (262 total runs).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

