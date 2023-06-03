Colin Rea will take the hill for the Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) on Saturday, June 3 against the Cincinnati Reds (26-31), who will counter with Graham Ashcraft. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Brewers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. Milwaukee is a 1.5-run favorite (at +135 odds). The total is 10 runs for the contest.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (2-3, 4.89 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-3, 5.55 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have a 16-13 record (winning 55.2% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Reds have come away with 19 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 17 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 6-4.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.