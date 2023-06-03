Stuart Fairchild -- hitting .273 with four doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.

Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 41.7% of his games this year (20 of 48), with multiple hits six times (12.5%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In 11 games this year (22.9%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 13 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 26 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings