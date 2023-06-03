Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 54 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (18 of 54), with two or more RBI three times (5.6%).
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 76 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Rea (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.89 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
