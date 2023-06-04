Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Jake Fraley, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Brewers
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .258 with eight doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
- In 57.7% of his 52 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.6%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Fraley has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (22 of 52), with more than one RBI eight times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (25.0%), including four multi-run games (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (40.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.07, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .314 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.