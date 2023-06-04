On Sunday, Nick Senzel (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .256 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

In 62.8% of his games this season (27 of 43), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (27.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in four games this year (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Senzel has driven in a run in 21 games this year (48.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this year (37.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .241 AVG .294 .305 OBP .351 .352 SLG .500 4 XBH 3 1 HR 2 9 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 19 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (78.9%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (52.6%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings