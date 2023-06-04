Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 2
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (216)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 10-12-1 ATS record Denver puts up as an 8.5-point favorite.
- Miami and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better tally than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Offensively, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 112.5 points per contest on defense (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- The Nuggets are sinking 11.8 treys per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% threes (27.1%).
Heat Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points conceded).
- At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.
- The Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.