Jonathan India and Christian Yelich are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers play at Great American Ball Park on Sunday (at 1:40 PM ET).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

India Stats

India has 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 29 RBI (61 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashing .276/.364/.425 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 3 1 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 1 at Red Sox Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI (61 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.364/.498 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Adrian Houser Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Houser Stats

Adrian Houser (1-1) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In five starts, Houser has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

Houser Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 30 4.1 11 7 6 3 3 vs. Astros May. 24 5.1 2 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 19 6.0 4 0 0 4 1 vs. Royals May. 13 4.0 8 3 3 2 1 at Giants May. 7 4.2 7 2 2 5 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 52 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .257/.353/.396 so far this season.

Yelich will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with six walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Reds Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has put up 42 hits with four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.

He's slashed .243/.325/.486 so far this year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Reds Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Blue Jays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

