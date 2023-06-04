The Cincinnati Reds (26-32) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Milwaukee Brewers (31-27) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Ben Lively (3-2) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (1-1) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (3-2, 1.99 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (1-1, 4.07 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively (3-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing four hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 1.99, a 4.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .926 in five games this season.

Lively will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (1-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The 30-year-old has a 4.07 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .314 to opposing batters.

Houser is looking to collect his second quality start of the season.

Houser will try to collect his third game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

