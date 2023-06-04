On Sunday, Stuart Fairchild (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks.

Fairchild has gotten a hit in 20 of 49 games this season (40.8%), including six multi-hit games (12.2%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 22.4% of his games this season (11 of 49), with two or more RBI three times (6.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this season (28.6%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 26 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

