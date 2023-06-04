Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Tyler Stephenson (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Brewers
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .245.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 36 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 55 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (32.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.5%).
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (22 of 55), with two or more runs three times (5.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|1 (3.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.07 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .314 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.