Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .257 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this season (31 of 53), with more than one hit 11 times (20.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has had at least one RBI in 43.4% of his games this season (23 of 53), with two or more RBI eight times (15.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26.4% of his games this season (14 of 53), with two or more runs four times (7.5%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (40.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will look to Teheran (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
