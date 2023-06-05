Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .271 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Newman has picked up a hit in 26 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 40 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.264
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.396
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Teheran (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
