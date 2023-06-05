Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .258 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Senzel has gotten a hit in 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel has driven in a run in 21 games this season (47.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season (16 of 44), with two or more runs five times (11.4%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (78.9%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (52.6%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Teheran (1-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
