Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Monday, Tyler Stephenson (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 36 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 56 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (18 of 56), with two or more RBI three times (5.4%).
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (39.3%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|1 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Teheran (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
