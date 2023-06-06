Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .154 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Tony Gonsolin) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is batting .172 with two doubles and seven walks.
- Casali has had a base hit in nine of 23 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this year, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 23 games so far this year.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.208
|AVG
|.091
|.240
|OBP
|.333
|.208
|SLG
|.091
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 76 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.77, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .151 batting average against him.
