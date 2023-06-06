On Tuesday, Jonathan India (hitting .220 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has an OPS of .783, fueled by an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .421. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 91st in slugging.

India will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 with one homer in his last games.

India has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 60 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

India has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 61.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 32 GP 28 26 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings