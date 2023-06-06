On Tuesday, Luke Maile (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .237 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Maile has gotten a hit in 11 of 23 games this year (47.8%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.0%).
  • In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this year (17.4%), Maile has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this year.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.211 AVG .500
.250 OBP .600
.263 SLG .875
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
7/0 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 9
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (76 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (3-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has a 1.77 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .151 to opposing batters.
