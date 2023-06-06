Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Luke Maile (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .237 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Maile has gotten a hit in 11 of 23 games this year (47.8%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.0%).
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this year (17.4%), Maile has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this year.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.500
|.250
|OBP
|.600
|.263
|SLG
|.875
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (3-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has a 1.77 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .151 to opposing batters.
