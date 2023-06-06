On Tuesday, Luke Maile (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .237 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Maile has gotten a hit in 11 of 23 games this year (47.8%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.0%).

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this year (17.4%), Maile has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .211 AVG .500 .250 OBP .600 .263 SLG .875 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 9 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings