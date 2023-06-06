Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati ranks 22nd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 273 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.441 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Weaver has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Red Sox L 8-2 Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers L 10-8 Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers W 2-0 Home Andrew Abbott Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Luke Weaver Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals - Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals - Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright

