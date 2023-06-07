Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on June 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 91st in slugging.

India is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

India has gotten a hit in 45 of 61 games this year (73.8%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (26.2%).

He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 61), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

India has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (62.3%), including eight multi-run games (13.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 33 GP 28 27 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 10 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 23 (69.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 4 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 12 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings