Luke Maile -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on June 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .226 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Maile has picked up a hit in 45.8% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.

Looking at the 24 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (12.5%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this season (16.7%), Maile has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this year.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .211 AVG .500 .250 OBP .600 .263 SLG .875 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 9 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

