Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 171 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 22nd in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Cincinnati ranks 12th in the majors with 282 total runs scored this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.

The Reds rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.441 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Brandon Williamson (0-0) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has one quality starts in four chances this season.

In four starts this season, Williamson has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers L 10-8 Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers W 2-0 Home Andrew Abbott Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Luke Weaver Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals - Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals - Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals - Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.