On Thursday, Spencer Steer (hitting .355 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 64 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 67.8% of his games this season (40 of 59), with at least two hits 18 times (30.5%).

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has an RBI in 24 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

He has scored in 30 games this year (50.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 28 22 (71.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

