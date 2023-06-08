Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Thursday, Spencer Steer (hitting .355 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 64 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 67.8% of his games this season (40 of 59), with at least two hits 18 times (30.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has an RBI in 24 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (50.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|22 (71.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kershaw (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.25 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.096 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
