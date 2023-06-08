Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Thursday, Tyler Stephenson (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
- Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (6.8%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (35.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.5%).
- In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|20 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|3 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|12 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (7-4) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.25), 22nd in WHIP (1.096), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
