The MercedesCup field is dwindling in Stuttgart, Germany, as Hubert Hurkacz plays in a quarterfinal versus Christopher O'Connell. Hurkacz's odds are the third-best among the field at +400 to win this event at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Hurkacz at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Hurkacz's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 4:00 AM ET), Hurkacz will play O'Connell, after defeating Yosuke Watanuki 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the last round.

Hurkacz is listed at -275 to win his next contest against O'Connell. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Hubert Hurkacz Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2800

US Open odds to win: +4000

MercedesCup odds to win: +400

Hurkacz Stats

In the Round of 16, Hurkacz was victorious 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 against Watanuki on Wednesday.

Hurkacz is 34-20 over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.

Hurkacz has won one tournament over the past year on grass, with a record of 4-1 on that surface.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Hurkacz has played 54 matches and 30.6 games per match.

Hurkacz, over the past 12 months, has played five matches on grass, and 31.4 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Hurkacz has been victorious in 18.2% of his return games and 85.0% of his service games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Hurkacz has won 89.7% of his games on serve and 20.3% on return.

