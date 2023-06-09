Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .231 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .262.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Fraley is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Fraley has gotten a hit in 32 of 54 games this year (59.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Fraley has driven home a run in 24 games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 27.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery (2-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.23), 54th in WHIP (1.394), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
