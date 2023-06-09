The Cincinnati Reds, including Jose Garcia (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .227 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Garcia has gotten a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (14.6%).
  • In 41 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in 10 games this season (24.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (34.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 22
.172 AVG .271
.262 OBP .342
.241 SLG .414
4 XBH 6
0 HR 2
4 RBI 13
21/7 K/BB 23/8
1 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery (2-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.23), 54th in WHIP (1.394), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2).
