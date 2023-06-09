Friday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) and the Cincinnati Reds (29-34) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on June 9.

The Cardinals will call on Jordan Montgomery (2-7) versus the Reds and Ben Lively (3-3).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Reds' ATS record is 3-4-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those contests).

The Reds have been victorious in 21, or 43.8%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (290 total, 4.6 per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Reds Schedule